Ex-Pinole police officer charged with unlawfully filming sexual act with woman

PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) – A former Pinole police officer has been charged by the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office for unlawfully recording a sexual encounter with a woman.

24-year-old Anthony Vasquez has been charged with a felony and a misdemeanor.

The incident allegedly occurred while Vasquez was employed for the city — He has since resigned.

The victim’s name and description will not be released.

The DA’s office says that Vasquez recorded himself having sex with the woman without her consent. They say he hid a camera in his room.

In May, the Pinole Police Department say they received evidence of Vasquez engaging in sexual acts on different occasions with multiple women.

Authorities believe the women were not aware that they were being recorded.

The department contacted the DA’s office to open a criminal investigation into Vasquez.

He was immediately placed on administrative leave but resigned more than a month later.

“This type of conduct will not be tolerated, which is why we took immediate action as soon as we learned of the situation. I, as well as this entire department, deeply care about the community and our duty to protect and serve. We know behavior such as this can damage the trust and partnership between law enforcement and the community. The egregious behavior of one, does not reflect that hardworking women and men of the Pinole Police Department,” stated Chief Gang.

As the DA’s office continues to investigate, anyone with information is asked to call (925) 957-8761.