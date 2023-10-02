SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Bernard “Bernie” Curran, a former senior building inspector for the city’s Department of Building Inspection, was convicted of violating conflict of interest laws.

Curran was sentenced to serve two years in prison, which he will serve concurrently with a federal 1-year prison sentence.

“The residents of San Francisco must be able to trust that the city’s public officials act with

integrity and in accordance with the law,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “Public

officials, such as Mr. Curran, who violate laws designed to ensure such integrity will be held

accountable for their improper actions.”

Curran, 62, was convicted in federal and city courts.

The United States Attorney charged Curran with crimes for accepting cash payments and charitable donations from developers and property owners whose projects he had responsibility for approving. Curran pleaded guilty to two counts of accepting illegal gratuities.

The former building inspector was also prosecuted by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office Public Integrity Task Force.

The San Francisco District Attorney charged Curran for failing to disclose monetary payments and a loan on his required Form 700 Statements of Economic Interests. He also approved building permits for payees with whom he a had a financial conflict of interest, according to prosecutors.

Earlier this month, pursuant to a plea agreement, Curran pleaded guilty to one count of perjury and one count of financial conflict of interest in a governmental decision.

A judge ordered Curran to surrender to prison officials on October 12 to begin serving his sentences.