SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A former San Francisco fire commissioner attacked homeless people with bear spray in the Marina neighborhood, according to attorneys who spoke in court Wednesday.

The defense attorneys spoke on behalf of a 24-year-old unsheltered man, Garret Allen Doty, who is being held in jail without bail. Doty is charged with assaulting former fire commissioner Don Carmignani and accused of beating him with a metal pipe. The April 5 pipe beating was recorded on surveillance video footage obtained by KRON4.

New surveillance video footage recently surfaced, however, showing that 53-year-old Carmignani provoked the incident when he allegedly attacked Doty with bear spray, Doty’s defense attorneys said. Carmignani was hospitalized with major head injuries.

Doty’s defense team said a man matching Carmignani’s description is suspected of targeting homeless people in at least eight separate incidents since November of 2021, including some incidents in which bear spray was used as a weapon. Some of the people were attacked while sleeping or inside tents, according to the defense. Before the April attack, another unsheltered person was targeted in January just a block from Carmignani’s house.

Doty was initially arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with serious bodily injury, and assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury for the incident. According to Carmignani, prosecutors are planning to drop the charges because the District Attorney’s Office believes that Doty acted in self-defense.

Prosecutors gave Doty’s attorney surveillance video on Monday showing the initial interaction between Doty and Carmignani. The video shows Carmignani walking up to Doty, spraying him with bear spray, and walking away.

Carmignani’s attorney sent a statement to KRON4 on Monday night claiming that the former fire commissioner used pepper spray, not bear spray.

Carmignani previously told KRON4 the Doty was part of a group of three aggressive unsheltered people who refused to move. The former fire commissioner said he called 911 after seeing the trio’s encampment. The homeless people stayed in front of his mother’s house throughout the day, used drugs, and were “extremely aggressive” towards people who passed by, he said.

Carmignani wrote, “Both my mother and I called 911 to report that three homeless individuals had set up an encampment at the entryway to her residence. My family has had prior interactions with these individuals, who have made repeated threats of violence to my family members. As a result, my mother did not feel safe leaving her home. Neither SFPD nor any of the city’s various homeless service providers responded to our 911 calls that morning. Throughout that day, my mother and girlfriend informed me that these individuals were still in front of her house, had been openly consuming drugs, and had exhibited extremely aggressive behavior towards passersby.”

Carmignani said when he asked the people to leave later that day, Doty took out the pipe and assaulted him “countless” times. The pipe attack is seen in the video above.

Carmignani was hospitalized with a skull fracture.

Now the former fire commissioner fears that the District Attorney’s Office will drop all charges against Doty, and instead paint Carmignani as the aggressor. So far, no charges have been dropped. Doty’s preliminary hearing is slated for Thursday and Carmignani will likely be called in to testify about what happened.

A statement written Monday on Carmignani’s behalf stated, “Unfortunately, we have been informed by the District Attorney’s Office that they have decided to dismiss the charges against Don Carmignani’s attacker, Garret Doty, and release him back onto city streets with impunity. According to the DA, the attack on Don was ‘self defense.’ The DA also informed us that Don may be prosecuted for discharging pepper spray. We strongly believe that rather than threatening Mr. Carmignani, they should focus on prosecuting the individual who

has terrorized the Marina, and put Don in the hospital after brutally beating him with

a metal rod. It is worth noting that, even though this incident occurred 20 days ago, no one from SFPD or the DA’s office ever interviewed, or attempted to interview Don about his version of events. While interviewing the victim seems like an important step in a criminal prosecution, that was clearly not the city’s priority in this case.”

Last year, a San Francisco art gallery owner was criminally charged after he sprayed an unsheltered woman with a hose for not moving away from his gallery in ritzy Jackson Square. Collier Gwin was recorded by a witness’ cellphone camera as he sprayed the woman and yelled, “Move! Move! Move!”

San Francisco city officials cannot legally force unsheltered men and women to move from public spaces, such as sidewalk. That’s because of a ruling made by a judge in favor of a lawsuit filed by homeless advocates.

Judge Donna Ryu’s ruling was made on December 23 in response to a lawsuit, Coalition on Homelessness v. City and County of San Francisco, filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

Ryu’s order prohibits San Francisco from enforcing “sitting, lying, and sleeping laws” laws against “involuntarily homeless individuals” as long as the number of people experiencing homelessness exceeds the number of available shelter beds.