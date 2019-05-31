Ex-San Francisco police officer sentenced to prison for bank robberies

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A former San Francisco police officer was sentenced to prison time Thursday after pleading guilty to robbing two banks last year.

Rain Olson Daugherty will serve 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to four counts of robbery in connection to two San Francisco bank robberies.

Following his prison term, the former police officer will remain under supervised release for three years.

Daugherty was arrested Dec. 19 on suspicion of robbing a bank in the Sunset District on Nov. 29. Two weeks later, the officer is believed to have robbed another bank on Clement Street in San Francisco.

Following his arrest in December, the officer was suspended from the San Francisco Police Department without pay.

During the November bank robbery, the suspect allegedly handed the bank teller a note, demanding money. After making the demand, the suspect then said “calm down, just do it,” to the teller, according to authorities.

Daugherty exited the bank with approximately $9,000.

The officer is not a stranger to controversy within the police department. The officer was named in a 2016 investigation regarding racist and homophobic text messages sent to and from San Francisco police officers between 2011 and 2012.

