SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A former CEO of a San Francisco technology company is speaking out after one of his ex-employees accused him of forcing her into signing a sex “slave contract.”

Christian Lanng said salacious allegations detailed in a new lawsuit are false. His accuser, identified in court documents as “Jane Doe,” was hired by Lanng to be his executive assistant at Tradeshift. The business software tech company was co-founded by Lanng before reaching “unicorn company” status with $1 billion market capitalization.

Jane Doe said Lanng used his wealth, power, and status to coerce her into being his sex slave for years. The bombshell lawsuit, filed in San Francisco Superior Court last week, claims Lanng tortured his assistant with sadomasochistic-style rapes and bondage as her “Master.”

Lanng told KRON4 on Wednesday that he was in a sexual relationship with Jane Doe. He asserts that the relationship was consensual and ended before he hired her at Tradeshift.

Lanng wrote, “The claims in this lawsuit are defamatory and not reflective of my past relationship with the plaintiff. The shocking and vile claims in the lawsuit are categorically false, and I reject allegations that I subjected someone to any form of abuse during my tenure as CEO or at any other time of my life. The only details of the salacious complaint against me that are truthful are that the plaintiff and I were in a sexual relationship and that she was once employed at Tradeshift. This relationship, which predated her employment at Tradeshift, ended eight months after she joined the company.”

Jane Doe claims she had already been employed as Lanng’s executive assistant for several months before he allegedly made her sign a “slave contract.” The contract’s rules, including a 24/7 slave relationship, “shocked and frightened her to her core,” her attorneys wrote.

Jane Doe claims her former boss used her to fulfill his “perverse, misogynistic, depraved and sexually violent proclivities.”

According to the lawsuit, Lanng sexually trafficked his assistant around the world under the guise of business trips, and other company executives knew about the alleged abuse. “Rather than come to her aid, protect her and fire the CEO and other perpetrators, Tradeshift terminated her and protected the perpetrators,” the lawsuit states.

Lanng said his decision to hire his former lover in 2014 was an error in judgment and “foolish mistake” that he will not repeat.

Lanng wrote, “In 2014, I made the grave error of judgment to hire someone I was dating and with whom I was engaged in a consensual sexual relationship. While this did not constitute a violation of Tradeshift’s human resources policies, it was irresponsible to employ someone with whom I was romantically involved. I regret the decision. It was a foolish mistake that I will not repeat. The plaintiff went on to work for Tradeshift for approximately five more years after our relationship ended, rising in the ranks, outside of my purview, through a series of promotions as Tradeshift grew from a dozen employees to over 1,000 across multiple cities around the world.”

Jane Doe’s job position at the company was eliminated during one of several rounds of Tradeshift layoffs, he said.

Lanng said he believes his accuser filed the lawsuit with motivations for personal financial gain.

“Words cannot adequately express how disheartening it is that a highly distorted version of the extremely intimate details of a private consensual sexual relationship is now not only in the public domain but also being used to defame me for personal financial gain.”

Christian Lanng Was Fired From Tradeshift

On September 1, Lanng was fired from the company he helped create. He was terminated as CEO after “serious allegations of sexual assault and harassment,” Tradeshift wrote in a press release.

Lanng said he is being defamed on a public platform by someone who is out for financial gain. “This is a cynical and callous affront to victims of sexual violence and human trafficking,” he told KRON4.

When KRON4 inquired about the newly fired lawsuit on Tuesday, a Tradeshift spokesperson responded, “Tradeshift denies the allegations in the claim insofar as they are made against the company.”

Jane Doe is represented by attorneys Bryan Freedman and Miles Cooley. The lawsuit demands a jury trial. Tradeshift, Lanng, and several more company executives are named as defendants in the suit. They are accused of sexual assault, battery, sex trafficking, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Tradeshift executives allowed its CEO to sexually abuse Jane Doe for years, Cooley claimes. “It isn’t just Mr. Lanng, it’s the corporate proxies and corporate partners he’s had over the years that sort of enabled this”

Cooley said the case is shocking. He’s never seen an employee “who directly reports to the CEO of a major tech company be forced into a slave contract, never seen it (before),” Cooley told KRON4.

Jane Doe signed the “slave contract” under duress and fear, the lawsuit states. “Later, while they were together on a business trip at the World Economic Forum in Manila, Philippines, Lanng gave Jane Doe a handwritten note detailing the ‘master-slave’ relationship he sought to have with her,” the suit states.

The lawsuit claims when Jane Doe and Lanng were on a business trip at the World Economic Forum, he gave her this handwritten note detailing a "master-slave" relationship.

The former executive assistant said she suffered years of emotional and psychological stress that required her to seek medical treatment. Jane Doe was left in a precarious psychological state for almost two years, according to the lawsuit.

Cooley said, “It was a very traumatic experience for her, and it took her a long time to get out of the dark places it took her too.”

According to Lanng’s LinkedIn page, he is currently working in London for a company building AI native software.

On September 3, two days after he was fired from Tradeshift, Lanng wrote that he was leaving the company because of burnout.

Lanng wrote on LinkedIn, “I have spent the last four years, as many CEOs have, in constant fire drills, including Covid, down markets, and new financing rounds. The result was the most severe burnout of my life. I have finally decided it is time for me to be doing something new, and in the meanwhile, spend more time with my family and myself,” Lanng wrote.