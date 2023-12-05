SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A former San Jose Police Department officer went on a road rage rampage through downtown, fled from officers at high speeds, and yelled out a bizarre declaration, according to court documents obtained by KRON4 Tuesday.

Matthew Dominguez, 33, was driving his bright red Alfa Romeo sportscar on November 17 when he intentionally rammed into a victim’s car, threw glass bottles at another victim, jumped on top of a car roof, and recklessly evaded pursuing officers, court documents state.

Emergency 911 dispatchers warned SJPD officers that the man they were chasing was a former SJPD officer.

Dominguez was fired from the police department in the summer of 2022 after he allegedly masturbated in front of crime victims. A 23-year-old woman said the uniformed officer was inside her Foxworthy Avenue home on April 21 when he unzipped his pants and began rubbing his crotch area, according to prosecutors.

Matthew Dominguez (Image via Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office).

The District Attorney’s Office charged the ex-officer with indecent exposure. He was also charged with sexual battery for a May 2021 incident when he reportedly groped a woman at an off-duty party.

The San Jose Police Department apparently had concerns about its former officer even before the road rage incident. SJPD obtained a gun violence emergency protective order against Dominguez in October and a judge ordered him to surrender two personally owned firearms.

Dominguez’s ex-girlfriend also obtained a domestic violence restraining order in September. “He is extremely mentally unstable and scares me,” the ex-girlfriend wrote in court documents.

The San Jose Police Department obtained a gun violence emergency protective order against one of its own former officers, Matthew Dominguez. pic.twitter.com/qapPgqeYjp — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) December 5, 2023

The ex-girlfriend said Dominguez tried to punch her in the face on September 30 in front of her 8-year-old daughter and accused her of being a “slut.” He was enraged because he believed she had sexual relations with her boss to get a new job, the ex-girlfriend wrote in the restraining order.

Last month, SJPD was tight-lipped about the November 17 road rage incident when KRON4 asked questions about what happened. An SJPD spokesperson would only confirm that Dominguez had been arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, hit and run, and failure to yield.

“Dominguez has not been employed with the city of San Jose since August of 2022,” the spokesperson added.

Court documents revealed a road rage saga. Police were alerted on November 17 by three victims who said a red Alfa Romeo had just rammed into the back of their Toyota Camry. The victims told police that the Alfa Romeo followed them for several blocks near San Jose State University, swerved in front of them, and made obscene hand gestures.

“The victim stated he feared for his life,” officers wrote in a police report. The Alfa Romeo sped off when SJPD officers tried to pull it over.

Over on North Capitol Avenue, another motorist flagged down officers and said someone cut him off in a red Alfa Romeo, threw bottles at his car, and yelled about being an “American.” The motorist said the hostile driver “yelled at the (victim) that he was untouchable because he was an American, and flashed his passport,” a police report states.

On Hogar Drive, multiple witnesses called 911 reporting that Dominguez was climbing on top of a Toyota Prius and trying to get into the car. Dominguez was finally stopped by police and arrested on Highway 280. His Alfa Romeo was impounded as evidence.

The District Attorney’s Office charged the ex-officer with felony assault with a deadly weapon, felony reckless driving, and fleeing from law enforcement with disregard for public safety.

Dominguez has remained behind bars ever since his November 17 arrest, inmate records show. His bail is set at $105,000.

The former SJPD officer is scheduled to appear in the Santa Clara County Hall of Justice Wednesday afternoon for a pretrial conference. Attorney will discuss his sexual battery and indecent exposure cases with a judge.