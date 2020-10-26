Ex sober house manager accused of sexual assault in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A former San Jose sober house manager is accused of sexually assaulting several victims.

One woman reported that she was sexually assaulted by the suspect, Justin Abraham Lopez, while he was a house manager at Hope’s Sober Living, the San Jose Police Department said on Monday.

At least three other victims also reported sexual assaults allegedly committed by the 32-year-old suspect.

Police arrested Lopez in Sherman Oaks, Calif. He is awaiting extradition to Santa Clara County.

According to Hope’s Sober Living’s website, the house “operates as a close-knit family. Our residents live with other recovering addicts who share a number of responsibilities, and provide emotional support and encouragement to each other.” KRON4 confirmed with the company that Lopez had not been employed there for the last 4-5 years.

Anyone with information involving Lopez is asked to contact Detective Barajas #4329 or Detective Montez #4448 with San Jose Police Department’s Sexual Assault Investigations Unit or call 408-277-4102.