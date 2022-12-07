SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Sunny Balwani’s sentencing later this morning will bring an end to one of the big collapses in Silicon Valley history.

Balwani was chief operating officer with Theranos. His ex-girlfriend Elizabeth Holmes was the founder.

The company sold itself on the promise that its blood testing technology could perform hundreds of tests with just a few drops of blood.

They lured investors in to the tune of hundred of millions of dollars. At one point Theranos was valued at 9 billion dollars.

The technology didn’t work and prosecutors say Holmes and Balwani knew that but kept asking investors for money.

They were convicted on multiple counts of wire fraud.

Prosecutors are asking Balwani get 15 out of the possible 20 year sentence.

Holmes last month was sentenced to more than 11 years for her role.