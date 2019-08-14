Bay Area hits triple-digit temps on 1st day of heat wave

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – We’ve been warning you to get ready for some serious heat and it looks like the day has finally arrived!

Today is expected to be the hottest day of the week across the Bay Area, with daytime highs soaring upward into the triple digits for many inland areas.

Elsewhere we’ll see solid 80’s and 90’s for most areas, with a few along the coast in the 70’s.

These are going to be the hottest temperatures of the summer so far.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for all interior locations of the Bay Area and Central Coast from 11 a.m. today to 8 p.m. Thursday, where highs ranging from 95 to 107 degrees is expected.

The Heat Advisory has been expanded to all interior locations of the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast from 11 AM Wednesday to 8 PM Thursday. High temperatures from 95 to 107 F can be expected in these locations. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/cpznMXpV5P — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) August 14, 2019

A Spare the Air Alert is also in effect due to the hot temperatures and light winds moving across the Bay, mixed with exhaust from motor vehicles.

This is the ninth alert due to smog issued this year.

If possible, take public transit or carpool to work and/or school.

A #SparetheAir Alert has been issued for tomorrow, Wednesday, August 14. Reduce air pollution by taking transit, carpooling or telecommuting instead of driving alone. For more information, commute tips, and routes, visit https://t.co/UTepOGke1S. pic.twitter.com/prI2qvmgw7 — Spare The Air (@SpareTheAir) August 13, 2019

This prompts an increased risk of heat-related illnesses, so limit outdoor activities if possible and stay in air conditioned areas.

Do NOT leave kids or pets in vehicles and remember to stay hydrated and drink plenty of fluids.

Take extra care when walking dogs and watch out for hot pavement.

Looking ahead, the heat won’t be with us for long.

After today and tomorrow’s heat, you can expect a cooling trend, with temperatures falling to seasonal averages by the weekend, back in the bliss of 60’s and 70’s along the coast to 80’s inland.

> Visit the KRON4 Weather Center for the latest weather updates. (opens in a new tab)”>>> Visit the KRON4 Weather Center for the latest weather updates.

Latest News Headlines: