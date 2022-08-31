(KRON) — The City of Walnut Creek will be closing its Open Spaces through Labor Day weekend due to the Excessive Heat Warning going into effect, the city announced Wednesday in a tweet. The city’s open spaces, including Lime Ridge, Shell Ridges and Acalanes Ridge, will be closed through Sept. 6, when the warning is lifted, the tweet states.

Walnut Creek, like much of the Bay Area, will be under an Excessive Heat Warning this holiday weekend. Temperatures in the East Bay community of approximately 70,000 residents are expected to hit the upper 90s this weekend and top out at 106 on Monday.

The city’s Open Spaces are described as being “open for hiking, walking, running, bicycling, dog walking and equestrian use while practicing proper social distancing,” on the city website. There are also picnic areas open and available to be reserved.

The Open Spaces that will be affected by the closure include:

Acalanes Ridge

Borges Ranch

Howe Homestead Ranch

Lime Ridge

Shell Ridge

Sugarloaf

The Bay Area, like most of the state of California, is being impacted by a widespread heat wave that’s expected to drive dangerous, record-breaking temperatures in the coming days. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the inland area that will go into effect Saturday morning and remain until Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 8 p.m.