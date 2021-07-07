Excessive Heat Watch issued for interior Bay Area

(BCN) — Another hot weekend is in store for much of the Bay Area.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch in effect from 11 a.m. Friday through 9 p.m. Monday for the interior valleys, foothills and mountains primarily in the far northern and eastern edges of the greater Bay Area and beyond.

High temperatures will range from 100 to 115 degrees, with overnight lows mainly in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

Cooler temperatures will prevail closer to the bay and are anticipated to arrive Thursday, a day before the heat warning takes effect.

A significant warming and drying trend will begin on Thursday and continue through the upcoming weekend. Onshore flow is forecast to keep conditions cooler near the coast/bays while interior portions of the state see temperatures exceed 100°F. #CAheat #BayAreaWX #CAwx pic.twitter.com/VkA9f5pT5X — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) July 7, 2021

The hottest temperatures are expected in a few areas — including San Jose, the interior valley from Pleasanton north to Martinez, and north of the bay in inland parts of Sonoma and Marin counties — where temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 80s to low 90s. Lows are expected in the low 60s throughout the Bay Area.

Temperatures will be cooler closer to the bay, with 80s expected in San Rafael, Mill Valley and in Silicon Valley. It should be much cooler in the East Bay, with highs reaching the upper 70s.

The coast and San Francisco will be spared from this heat wave, with highs expected about 60 and 70 degrees, respectively.