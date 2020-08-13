Excessive Heat Watch to be issued as heat wave makes its way to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Get ready for some much hotter temperatures across the Bay Area!

According to the National Weather Service, record or near-record heat is expected across the Bay from Friday through Sunday.

Highs are expected to waver between 95 to 108 degrees for much of the Bay.

An Excessive Heat Watch goes into effect from Friday at noon through Sunday at 7 p.m.

The Excessive Heat Watch has expanded to include portions of the following counties:

Santa Clara including San Jose

Contra Costa

Alameda

Monterey

San Benito

Graphic: NWS Bay Area

Weather officials said the hottest weather will happen over the weekend.

People are being reminded to limit outdoor activities during the hottest time of the day and to stay in air conditioned areas if possible.

There will be an increased risk of heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

For more tips and preparedness actions, visit the National Weather Service website.

