SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Great Highway is closed in both directions from Sloat to Lincoln due to excessive sand buildup in the road, San Francisco Public Works announced Tuesday.

At this time, reopening details have not yet been announced.

The Great Highway is closed in both directions, from Sloat to Lincoln, due to excessive sand buildup in the roadway. Reopening TBD. pic.twitter.com/4YA4f3oJ43 — SF Public Works (@sfpublicworks) October 12, 2021

The Great Highway reopened to car traffic earlier this year.