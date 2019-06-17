‘Excited to be a father’: Dad celebrates first Father’s Day with newborn son

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — For Mohamed Farrag, this Father’s Day is extra special.

I​​​​t’s his first dad’s day after his son Suleiman was born last week.

“I usually say happy Father’s Day to my father, but my father replied back to me on the phone and he told me ‘well you are a father now, so happy fathers for you,’ so I was like oh okay,” he said.

And Farrag finally got the call that he’s been waiting for.

”[I] touch his head very slightly and his feet and right away, he just calmed down and right away he opened his eyes and he made eye contact with me,” Farrag said. “I was really excited to see his first look at me.”

The hospital told him it was now safe to take his son home.

Doctors kept Suleiman at the California Pacific Medical Center on Van Ness in San Francisco for a week when the baby had breathing complications.

But he’s now cleared to go home with dad and was given a clean bill of health.

“[I am] very excited to be a father, just like a new changed feeling for your life,” Farrag said.

