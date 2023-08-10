SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — The San Ramon Valley Unified School District kicked off their first day of school on Thursday.

Alamo Elementary School welcomed students back on campus with a welcome display. Classes started at 8 a.m. with Thursday also being a minimum day for students.

The school district wants to remind parents and students that class assignments and schedules can be found on the district’s Infinite Campus portal. School officials are asking parents to be patient and park only in designated spaces both before and after school.

“We’re really excited. We love our jobs. We love what we do,” said Principal Bjorn Remmers, Alamo Elementary School. “We’re going to be looking out for them and taking great care of them.”