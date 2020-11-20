Executive order issued to help SF small businesses

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Mayor London Breed issued an executive order to fast-track a proposition aimed at helping small businesses struggling during the pandemic.

Now that San Francisco voters approved Measure H authorizing an ordinance to amend the city planning code to simplify business start-up costs and operating procedures, Mayor London Breed wants it put into effect right away.

In fact, the mayor issued an executive order for Measure H to be implemented within the next 30-days — highlighting a sense of urgency in a press statement Mayor Breed states in part:

“Our system for permitting small businesses to open and operate was broken before the pandemic, but now it’s a matter of life and death for countless restaurants, retail establishments, and other businesses that we know and love in our community.”

“This is big and huge news for businesses that have been struggling to recover from the pandemic,” Sharky Laguana said.

Key components of Proposition H are streamlining applications for permissible uses, eliminating public notification processes and it also requires an expedited process for business permits, which the president of the San Francisco Small Business Commission Sharky Laguana says can save shop owners tens-of-thousands of dollars

“If it takes you ten months to get a permit, you have to rent the space before you can apply. So for ten months, you’re paying the rent while you can’t open it. You can’t do business,” Laguana said.

He says Proposition H will also remove red tape associated with businesses needing to convert an outdoor space into a location to serve customers during the pandemic.