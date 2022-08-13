SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — An exhibit honoring the history of the incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II is now open at the Tanforan Mall in San Bruno. The free admission “Sansei Granddaughters’ Journey: From Remembrance to Resistance” will be on display from July 24 to Sept. 3 at the AZ Gallery.

The gallery is on the same land where a detention center held many Japanese Americans during WWII, according to a press release from the exhibit. In 1942, the Tanforan racetrack was turned into a temporary detention center.

AZ Gallery is located at 1150 El Camino Real, Suite 254, San Bruno, CA 94066. The exhibit will be open on Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Numerous events will be held at the gallery before it closes on Sept. 3. For more information, visit its website.