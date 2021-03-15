Expanded vaccine eligibility: Why people in single room occupancy buildings don’t qualify

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – With California’s expanded vaccine eligibility, people who live or work at congregate facilities now qualify.

However, San Francisco’s Department of Public Health says those living in single-room occupancy, or SRO, buildings do not qualify, even though they share bathrooms and sometimes kitchens.

The city’s COVID Command Center is blaming this on state guidance.

However, the state broadly qualifies those in congregate living settings and doesn’t necessarily say SRO’s can or can’t be included.

City leaders say this is something that the city could’ve done at their own discretion and say it’s a no-brainer.

California expanded its vaccine eligibility to people who live or work at congregate living spaces on Monday.

The state broadly lists communal residential buildings, homeless shelters, detention facilities, and behavioral health facilities as meeting those requirements due to higher risks of an outbreak.

“Shocking to us. Many of us who work in this line, it’s a no brainer to us. If shelter and other places can be considered congregate facilities, obviously SRO is too,” Pratibha Tekkey said.

Pratibha Tekkey is with the Central City SRO Collaborative. Since the pandemic, she says it’s been an uphill battle trying to protect individuals who live in these shared environments.

“Most of the SRO units are shared bathrooms, shared common space, sometimes shared kitchen and folks live in a very small 100 to 250 square feet max and most of them do share bathrooms like about 5 to 10 tenants to one bathroom sometimes,” Tekkey said.

Supervisor Matt Haney represents the SoMa and Tenderloin neighborhoods with a majority of the SRO buildings and says the county’s making a mistake.

“They’re including navigation centers. They’re including shelter in place hotels. They’re including other treatment facilities like board and care facilities. If you’re including all of those places you really need to include SRO’s because we’ve had more outbreaks and more cases than any of those other types of facilities,” Haney said.

According to city data, there’s been nearly 1,200 COVID-19 cases and 15 COVID-related deaths in SRO buildings across the city.

In a statement to KRON4 News, the city’s COVID Command Center blames this exclusion on the state saying:

“According to the State’s definition, ‘high-risk congregate residential settings’ include jails, homeless shelters, and other congregate residential care and treatment facilities that feature open, communal spaces where individuals regularly intermingle. According to the State, a Single Room Occupancy (SRO) building, and its apartments are considered ‘lower risk’.”

However on the city’s website, it recognizes SRO’s as higher risk buildings in the city.

“The state is providing direction and guidance of who we’re able to vaccinate including today we started with people with underlying health conditions but how that is defined and who is included in that is something that counties are in a position to define for themselves,”

According to city data, there’s been more than 260 SRO buildings with COVID cases.

The city says some of the people with those positive cases stayed at its isolation and quarantine sites, however, not all were able to do that.