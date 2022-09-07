WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – Bay Area Rapid Transit is still recovering from the heat — trains will be on single-tracking system.

Today it’s still going to be over 100 degrees in the East Bay, so expect delays and the slowing of trains.

Yesterday, BART stopped trains between the Pleasant Hill and Concord stations due to an equipment problem on the track.

The agency was trying to avoid a train derailment, such as one that happened between the same two stations in June.

Buses were provided for riders through the evening.

BART says equipment did overheat along the track so the agency couldn’t get single tracking going until this morning.

Crews took advantage of the somewhat cooler temperatures overnight to correct alignment between the two stations.

BART spent hours fixing a small deviation in a track.

Today, with single-tracking, there will be delays.