‘Expect delays’: San Francisco freeway ramp closed this weekend

(KRON) – Caltrans has closed San Francisco’s Central Freeway ramp connecting westbound Interstate Highway 80 and northbound U.S. Highway 101 from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Crews are working to repair a guardrail that was damaged after being struck by a semi-truck last October.

UPDATE: @CaltransD4 has now closed WB I-80 to NB 101 connector in @sfgov. Connector will be closed until 5AM on Mon., Sept. 27. Expect delays this weekend. Watch for detours. @CHPSanFrancisco @511SFBay — Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) September 25, 2021



Delays are expected on the Bay Bridge and elsewhere on westbound Highway 80.

The 7th Street on-ramp in San Francisco will also close to reduce traffic, but all other ramps connecting to Highways 80 and 101 will remain open.

According to Caltrans, anyone trying to get to places around San Francisco from westbound Highway 80 can take off-ramps including Fremont Street, Fifth Street, and Ninth Street.

You can also go to southbound Highway 101 and exit at Cesar Chavez Street.

Motorists should plan for delays on westbound I-80, including the Bay Bridge, as vehicles normally taking the connector ramp will choose upstream ramps including the Fremont, Fifth and Ninth street ramps, which are usually crowded on weekends.

More traffic updates can be found on 511.org, and information about the project can be found on the Caltrans website.