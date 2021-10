VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – A tractor-trailer caught fire on westbound Interstate 80 east of Meridian Rd north of Vacaville.

CHP reports that the connector ramp from southbound I-505 to I-80 W is closed.

Emergency Road Closure on Southbound I-505 ramp to I-80 W in Vacaville. Connector Ramp Closed. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) October 11, 2021

Cars are advised to avoid the area, and there is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.