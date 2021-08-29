Police activity reported near San Francisco’s Washington Square Park

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HORIZONTAL – Police car lights for stories with crime, accidents or other emergencies as logo or placeholder. (Special to Bay City News/ArtOlympic)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Police activity has been reported on Grant Ave and Green St near Washington Square Park in San Francisco.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

Expect traffic delays, and consider alternative routes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News