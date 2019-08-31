Experts say Bay Area housing market is ‘better but still high’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — “It is better but still high,” Sarah Mikaitarin said.
Mikaitarin is a Zillow economist referring to what the research is showing these days about the Bay Area housing market.
“It is trending down,” she said.
Mikaitarin added that despite the downturn, there are still many outpriced.
“Rent is consuming everything,” she said. “Everyone has to live together to make ends meet.
She adds that teachers are one group that really can’t afford the market despite the softening.
“It is really unfortunate,” Mikaitarin said.