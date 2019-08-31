Experts say Bay Area housing market is ‘better but still high’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — “It is better but still high,” Sarah Mikaitarin said.

Mikaitarin is a Zillow economist referring to what the research is showing these days about the Bay Area housing market. ​

“It is trending down,” she said.

Mikaitarin added that despite the downturn, there are still many outpriced. ​

“Rent is consuming everything,” she said. “Everyone has to live together to make ends meet. ​

She adds that teachers are one group that really can’t afford the market despite the softening. ​

“It is really unfortunate,” Mikaitarin said.