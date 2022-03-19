SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A 33-year-old man was arrested Friday night in Santa Rosa after an officer spotted an expired car registration that led to a loaded firearm and narcotics discovery, according to police.

Police found an undisclosed amount of narcotics and a 9 mm firearm loaded with a 22-round magazine containing 15 rounds inside the man’s car.

The arrest happened in the area of Carrillo Street and Cleveland Avenue where an officer saw a car with a 6-years expired registration then proceeded to follow the vehicle, Santa Rosa police said.

The officer prompted the suspect to stop his car, which led to the driver admitting to the officer he was in possession of illegal narcotics.

The subject was identified as James S. McConnell who was arrested on the following charges:

Carrying loaded firearm in a vehicle (felony)

Carrying a concealed firearm (felony)

Possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor)

Driving with a license suspended for prior DUI conviction (misdemeanor)

McConnell was described by police to be a transient living in Santa Rosa, meaning he was staying or working in the city temporarily.