Explosion, fire at Santa Clara chemical plant

SANTA CLARA (KRON) — Fire crews responded to an explosion that caused a fire at a chemical facility in Santa Clara on Saturday.

The explosion and fire occurred after a hydrogen tank that was being fueled began to leak, according to the Santa Clara Fire Department.

Crews were able to put the fire out by 6:30 p.m.

All the workers on site are accounted for and no injuries were reported.

Businesses in the area were evacuated.

The fire was contained to tanker trucks in the area.

KRON4 viewers have sent in video of the fire and say they heard an explosion.

Firefighters on scene following explosion and fire that occurred after hydrogen tank being fueled began to leak. Fire is out, businesses in the area evacuated. All workers on site accounted for and no injuries to any personnel on scene Fire contained to tanker trucks in vicinity pic.twitter.com/QFbNeaD4Tx— Santa Clara CA Fire (@SantaClaraFD) June 2, 2019

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES