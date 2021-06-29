Explosion in Walnut Creek results in illegal fireworks bust

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A loud explosion rocked downtown Walnut Creek when large fireworks and pipe bomb went off at 1200 Mount Diablo Blvd near Mt Pisgah.

Broken glass was blown out from the explosion at a commercial building around 10 p.m. Monday.

It’s right across from a Safeway and near the Broadway Shopping Center.

Just a block away, officers said they found numerous industrial-grade fireworks, large devices, and the makings of a metal pipe bomb.

These are the types of fireworks and explosives police across the Bay Area are working to get off the streets the week of the Fourth of July.

Police are trying to avoid any dangerous explosions or fires. A man was arrested near the scene, but no further details were available.