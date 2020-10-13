Explosion leaves 1 injured, causes road closure in Gilroy

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) – A road closure in Gilroy is expected to impact Tuesday mornings commute after an explosion on Monday.

The 1700 block of Mantelli Drive between Rancho Hills Drive and Learnard Way will remain closed overnight. Authorities say it may be closed for multiple days.

The fire department responded to the area around 2:20 p.m. on Monday following reports of an explosion.

Officials say an adult male was seriously injured and taken to a trauma center to receive treatment.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad remains on the scene as they continue to investigate.

No other details have been released at this time.

