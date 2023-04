(KRON) — Firefighters are on the scene of an explosion reported at a San Jose apartment complex, according to the San Jose Fire Department on Twitter. The six-unit complex is located on the 1200 block of Leigh Avenue.

There are no reported injuries, according to SJFD. Residents of one of the units have been displaced. The fire department remains on the scene. People are being advised to avoid the area of Leigh and Stokes due to street closures.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.