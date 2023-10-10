SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Express clothing store near San Francisco’s Union Square will close later this month, according to a sign posted at the front of the store.

The sign, bearing the message “It’s not goodbye!”, says the shop will close on Oct. 22. Express will maintain its location at the Stonestown Galleria, which is at 3251 20th Ave. It also has a location in Emeryville.

The location that is closing is 301 Geary St. Express did not list a reason for the closure.

Express is the latest San Francisco store to announce that it is closing its doors after a slew of retail shops closed over the summer. Banana Republic at the Embarcadero Center closed several weeks ago.

KRON4 attempted to contact Express for a statement on the closure.