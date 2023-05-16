SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco will be extending parking meter hours in a phased plan beginning this summer, according to the San Francisco Metro Transit Association. Parking meter hours will be extended until 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sunday hours will be added between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The new hours will be rolled out in phases to different parts of the city beginning on July 1 for Dogpatch and Fisherman’s Wharf.

Phase 2 will begin in September when the new hours will take effect in:

North Beach

Central SoMa

Western SoMa

Hayes Valley

Civic Center

Lower Polk

Upper Polk

Financial District

Telegraph Hill

Union Square

Union Street/Cow Hollow

Marina

Upper Fillmore

Phase 3 will take place between October and December and will effect:

Lower Divisadero

Upper Divisadero

Western Addition

Castro/Upper Market/Duboce Triangle

Inner Sunset

Middle Irving

Upper Haight

Cole Valley

Showplace Square/Northern Potrero

Phase 4 will be rolled out between January and March of 2024 in the following neighborhoods:

Ocean Avenue

Laurel/Presidio Heights

Lone Mountain

Inner Clement

Inner Geary

Inner Balboa

Noe Valley

Bernal Heights (Cortland)

Glen Park

Phase 5 will kick in between April and May of 2024 in these neighborhoods:

West Portal

Outer Clement

Outer Geary

Outer Balboa

Outer Noriega

Inner Noriega

Taraval

UCSF/Parnassus

Phase 6, the final phase, will be rolled out between May and December of 2024 in these neighborhoods:

Bayview

Visitacion Valley

San Bruno

Excelsior/Outer Mission

24th Street/Calle 24

Inner Mission

Mission south of 24

Northeast Mission

Tenderloin

Lower Fillmore/Japantown

Lower Haight

Chinatown

Parking meters are already operating in the evening and on Sundays in some parts of the city, including Mission Bay, South Beach, the 18th Street business district in Potrero Hill and along the Embarcadero. The extended hours will “make meter hours more consistent citywide, create more parking availability and generate revenue to help the agency sustain vital Muni service,” the SFMTA said.