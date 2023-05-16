SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco will be extending parking meter hours in a phased plan beginning this summer, according to the San Francisco Metro Transit Association. Parking meter hours will be extended until 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sunday hours will be added between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.
The new hours will be rolled out in phases to different parts of the city beginning on July 1 for Dogpatch and Fisherman’s Wharf.
Phase 2 will begin in September when the new hours will take effect in:
- North Beach
- Central SoMa
- Western SoMa
- Hayes Valley
- Civic Center
- Lower Polk
- Upper Polk
- Financial District
- Telegraph Hill
- Union Square
- Union Street/Cow Hollow
- Marina
- Upper Fillmore
Phase 3 will take place between October and December and will effect:
- Lower Divisadero
- Upper Divisadero
- Western Addition
- Castro/Upper Market/Duboce Triangle
- Inner Sunset
- Middle Irving
- Upper Haight
- Cole Valley
- Showplace Square/Northern Potrero
Phase 4 will be rolled out between January and March of 2024 in the following neighborhoods:
- Ocean Avenue
- Laurel/Presidio Heights
- Lone Mountain
- Inner Clement
- Inner Geary
- Inner Balboa
- Noe Valley
- Bernal Heights (Cortland)
- Glen Park
Phase 5 will kick in between April and May of 2024 in these neighborhoods:
- West Portal
- Outer Clement
- Outer Geary
- Outer Balboa
- Outer Noriega
- Inner Noriega
- Taraval
- UCSF/Parnassus
Phase 6, the final phase, will be rolled out between May and December of 2024 in these neighborhoods:
- Bayview
- Visitacion Valley
- San Bruno
- Excelsior/Outer Mission
- 24th Street/Calle 24
- Inner Mission
- Mission south of 24
- Northeast Mission
- Tenderloin
- Lower Fillmore/Japantown
- Lower Haight
- Chinatown
Parking meters are already operating in the evening and on Sundays in some parts of the city, including Mission Bay, South Beach, the 18th Street business district in Potrero Hill and along the Embarcadero. The extended hours will “make meter hours more consistent citywide, create more parking availability and generate revenue to help the agency sustain vital Muni service,” the SFMTA said.