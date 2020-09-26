Extra police patrolling downtown San Jose due to recent violence

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police are beefing up patrols this weekend in Downtown San Jose where police say recent violence has people on edge.

Residents and businesses can expect to see more officers on patrol and on foot, walking beats.

Police insist this is not because of any potential trouble related to protests in connection with the Breonna Taylor case but rather because of recent violence that left three people dead.

Extra cops were in Downtown San Jose on Friday — At least a dozen more units were on patrol.

Why? A shooting near San Jose State last week and a stabbing on Monday near City Hall left three people dead.

The incidents are not related but police are concerned nonetheless, says Deputy Chief Heather Randol.

Except for vehicle burglaries, crime is down in San Jose but the recent violence is worrisome.

Some merchants welcome the extra patrols, which include cops on foot along Santa Clara Street but others, like the owner of the Mezcal restaurant, is hoping more cops will deter homeless people from harassing his outdoor diners and worries that too many cops may send the wrong message and keep business away.

There are now three to five more officers on top of the regular units assigned to the downtown area during the dayside and swing shifts — That’s a 15 to 20 percent increase.

Police insist the extra patrols are not related to the ongoing protests and vandalism at and around City Hall.

It’s about visibility, says the deputy chief.

