Extra police presence is stopping crime in Union Square: SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Following smash and grab burglaries on Nov. 19, San Francisco police flooded the area in and around Union Square with officers and so far, it appears to have done the trick.

Police say between Nov. 20 and Dec. 6, assaults have dropped from three incidents to one, burglaries are down more than 90% from 11 incidents to one, and thefts are down 82% from 67 incidents to 12.

“We are grateful to the women and men of the SFPD in being out there to create a safe environment for our businesses and our customers,” Marc Capalbo, Gump’s vice president, said.

Retailers, like Gump’s, are pleased with the extra law enforcement presence and they say their customers are as well.

“For the majority of our customers, they are pleased with the police presence. They feel comfortable, they feel more safe and they are eager to get out and about and get their holiday shopping done,” Capalbo said.

Police have promised to keep the cop on every corner approach in place until further notice.

Retailers believe the city understands this can’t be a short-term commitment, that’s why they’re hoping they pony up the dollars to keep this operation going well past the holidays.

San Francisco is not the only city stepping up patrols and precautions.

Just last week, the city of Walnut Creek approved the creation of a new downtown patrol beat to stifle grab and run thefts.

In Antioch, as a deterrence, Mayor Lamar Thorpe says the police department began increasing patrols at shopping centers before Thanksgiving.

“I did get, interestingly enough, notes from constituents saying, ‘hey, I’ve noticed more police patrols, or police officers outside of Target,’ for example. People notice the ones outside of Target. They were concerned that something may have happened there, and I reassured them, as a matter of fact, nothing has happened there, and that’s precisely why we’re there because we want nothing to happen,” Mayor Thorpe said.

This comes as the city continues to implement a series of police reforms passed by the city council earlier this year. Mayor Thorpe says increasing patrols should not discourage people to shop locally.

The police department adds it is also collaborating with neighboring law enforcement agencies to prevent retailers from becoming targets for thieves.