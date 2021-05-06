Extreme drought conditions overtake entire Bay Area in new report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The entire Bay Area is now under extreme drought conditions, according to the latest drought monitor report on Thursday.

This is one of the most significant week-to-week changes we’ve seen in the drought monitor — and it’s especially bad news for the Bay Area, said KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable.

#CaliforniaDrought only expands in the latest drought monitor released this morning. All of the Bay Area now in Extreme drought (red) as is more and more of the rest of California.

Researchers said the greater Bay Area is experiencing record or near-record dryness right now.

In Marin County, total reservoir storage levels plunged to 50% capacity, when it is usually at 90% capacity at this time of year, according to the drought monitor.

The drought monitor map shows most of California is in the red for extreme drought, or under severe drought.

The Bay Area only had one significant day of rainfall in April.

The dry conditions are concerning fire officials, who have been warning residents and helping with prevention tips for Wildfire Preparedness Week this first week of May.

California has already experienced a significant increase in the number of wildfires and acres burned compared to this time last year. Now more than ever it's critical that all Californians are prepared for wildfires.

According to Cal Fire, the state has already seen a big jump in wildfires and acres burned compared to this time last year.

Fires have so far burned 13,604 acres since the start of 2021. Last year by this time, only 1,726 acres had been burned by wildfires in California.