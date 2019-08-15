Extreme heat causes major power outage in Danville

DANVILLE (KRON) – It’s been a hot day across the Bay Area and right now, more than 2,500 customers in Danville are unable to use their air conditioning.

Pacific Gas & Electric officials say a major power outage was first reported around 4:30 p.m.

At that time, 3,578 customers did not have any power. As of 5 p.m., 2,608 customers continue to be without power.

PG&E crews have confirmed that the outage is due to extremely hot weather.

A traffic alert was issued along Camino Tassajara corridor from Sycamore Valley to Crow Canyon due to the outage.

At this time, there is no estimated time of restoration.

Check back for more details as this is developing.