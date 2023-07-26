(KRON) — Gas prices are going up again and experts say extreme heat around the world is partially to blame. The national average of a gallon of gas is $3.68, which is up by 10 cents from last week and up by four cents on Tuesday, according to AAA.

Heat is playing a major factor along with slower production overseas from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia, leaving oil prices in the United States to jump by two-percent over the last week. A barrel of oil now costs $80.

Here is how much you can expect to pay for gas around the Bay Area, according to AAA: