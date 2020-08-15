Extreme heat wave continues across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Brace yourself for another hot one!

Although Saturday won’t be quite as hot as yesterday’s record-shattering temperatures, daytime highs today will still be dangerously warm for inland areas all the way out to the coast, where a few more records are still likely to be broken.

Daytime highs for your Saturday will again rise well into the triple digits for most inland areas, with 90’s for most spots along the Bay.

If you’re along the coast, it will still be toasty and warm as the 80’s make their way along the immediate coastline.

Sunday will be the region’s least hottest day of the weekend, with most inland highs falling just a few degrees into the upper 90’s before another warm-up just around the corner into early next week.

An Excessive Heat Warning continues for the interior through Wednesday.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for Saturday covering the same areas as yesterday.

Graphic: National Weather Service Bay Area

>> Track the latest weather updates in the KRON4 Weather Center.

Latest Stories: