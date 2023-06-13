SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If Silicon Valley was a nation, it would be deemed as a politically unstable country with extreme wealth inequalities, according to a new report released Tuesday by professors with San Jose State University’s Human Rights Institute.

The 2023 Silicon Valley Pain Index report defined “Silicon Valley” as Santa Clara County and San Mateo County, as well as some Alameda County cities including Fremont, Newark, and Union City.

The report was published to expose structured inequalities and achieve greater human rights in a region where titans of technology amass enormous profits.

New data compiled by researchers outlines the region’s persistent inequalities, and “the astronomical concentration of wealth into the hands of an incredibly small number of households and companies,” the report states.

On the other end of the wealth spectrum, “San Jose leads the nation in young adult homelessness (ages 18-24),” the report states.

“Wealth disparity in our region is severe, reflecting astronomical gaps between a small super-rich … and a majority of the local population, including a diverse local working class,” the report states.

The 2023 SVPI’s data found that median household income inequalities have become worse since 2019.

Silicon Valley’s extreme billionaires (.001% of the region’s total population) and billionaires (.01% of the region’s total population), are mostly white, older men, researchers said. The billionaires are approximately 90 percent male, 72 percent white, and the median age is 59, data shows.

Researchers found that .001 percent of Silicon Valley’s households (eight individuals/households holding $10 billion or more) own $260 billion in total wealth.

“A very small white billionaire class can be contrasted with an essential local workforce with significant numbers of women and people of color,” researchers wrote. The region’s overall population has a median age of 38, is only 29 percent white, and is 50 percent female.

High overall income inequality is evident from data suggesting that Silicon Valley’s Absolute Gini Index score is over 70. Zero reflects perfectly equal and 100 represents completely unequal distributions of income. In comparison, California has an Absolute Gini Index score of 58.

Researchers also looked at demographics within Silicon Valley who shoulder the heaviest burdens, such as housing evictions and food insecurity.

Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, a nonprofit food bank, serves about 460,000 clients every month. That’s 10,000 more clients compared to 2022, and an 80 percent increase in clients since 2019, according to the report.

The cities of Cupertino, Palo Alto, Santa Clara did not put forward plans on affordable housing by the state’s deadline in 2022, which is required by new state laws.

At the same time, only 27% of all Silicon Valley residents can afford a median-priced home. That number drops to 14 percent for Black and Latino households.

The report’s authors wrote, “The SJSU Human Rights Institute’s hope is that City Council members, County Supervisors, State Legislators, members of Congress, scholars, journalists, stakeholders, and community organizations will use the 2023 SVPI to inform future policy and practice.”