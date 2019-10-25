‘Extreme wind event’: Strong winds not seen since 2017 wildfires expected this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The National Weather Service is predicting high winds in the Bay Area this weekend, calling it the strongest wind event of the year.

The agency said these type of winds haven’t been seen since the Wine Country fires in 2017.

A Fire Weather Watch is in place for much of the North Bay and East Bay Mountains, along with San Francisco Peninsula Coast and the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Gusts up to 75-mph are possible in high elevation areas in the North Bay and East Bay Mountains.

Gusts are likely between 45 and 55-mph.

The weather agency is calling these conditions “extreme fire behavior” and says the winds could be “gusty and potentially strong.”

Humidity will stay low through the weekend, according to the NWS.

The Fire Weather Watch is in place from Saturday night to Monday morning.

The windy conditions and fire watch comes as the Kincade Fire burns in Sonoma County.

As of 7 p.m., 16,000 acres have been burned with 5 percent containment.