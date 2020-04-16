Face coverings now required by all at any essential business in Fremont

FREMONT (KRON) – Officials on Thursday announced an executive order that requires the use of face coverings at any essential business in Fremont during the coronavirus pandemic.

Effective immediately, face coverings are required at essential places of business in an effort to protect both essential workers and the public.

“On a daily basis, the men and women who perform essential functions within our community are at a higher risk for contracting COVID-19,” said Fremont Mayor Lily Mei. “The City of Fremont has issued this new Executive Order to keep these valuable members of our community safe, while also inhibiting the broader spread of COVID-19.”

According to the executive order, workers at all essential businesses must wear face coverings that cover the nose and mouth while working.

Employers are required to provide face coverings to employees. This includes cloth coverings, such as scarves and bandanas.

Businesses have the power to refuse admission or service to anyone who is not wearing a face covering.

The following essential businesses are named in the order:

All establishments engaged in the retail sale of unprepared food, canned food, dry goods, non-alcoholic beverages, fresh fruits and vegetables, pet supply, fresh meats, fish, and poultry, as well as hygienic products and household consumer products necessary for personal hygiene or the habitability, sanitation, or operation of residences;

Gas stations and auto-supply, auto-repair, and automotive dealerships;

Bicycle repair and supply shops;

Hardware stores;

Plumbers, electricians, exterminators, and other service providers who provide services that are necessary to maintaining the habitability, sanitation, and operation of residences and Essential Businesses;

Laundromats, drycleaners, and laundry service providers;

Restaurants and other facilities that prepare and serve food;

Funeral home providers, mortuaries, cemeteries, and crematoriums;

Businesses that have the primary function of shipping or delivering groceries, food, or other goods directly to residences or businesses.

Taxis, rental car companies, rideshare services, and other private transportation providers; and

Professional services, such as legal, notary, or accounting services.

Earlier this week Sonoma County issued a similar ordinance requiring the use of face coverings in public.

Latest Stories: