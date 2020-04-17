Face coverings now required in public in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) – Everyone in Sonoma County is now required to cover their faces when in public during the coronavirus pandemic.

The health order went into effect at midnight.

Face coverings can be made with any fabric or cloth protecting the mouth and nose.

The order was issued by the county health officer and will remain in place indefinitely.

The order does not apply when you are driving alone in your car or when you’re at home.

You only have too put the mask on in your car if you have to roll down your window and speak with someone like a food service worker or a first responder.

The order comes during an extended shelter-in-place order during the pandemic.

The state and CDC has already recommended everyone to cover their face in public settings, but Sonoma County is going a step further by requiring it.

Businesses can refuse service if someone is not wearing a face covering.

Also, failing to comply with the order could result in a fine or even jail time.

