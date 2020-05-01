Face coverings required for all VTA riders beginning May 4

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Face coverings will be mandatory for all VTA riders beginning May 4, according to the Santa Clara County Health Officer’s extension of the shelter-in-place order.
Anyone boarding VTA vehicle must wear a face covering and continue to follow physical distancing requirements.
Bus and light rail operators are also required to wear face coverings while in their vehicles.
