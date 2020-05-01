Face coverings required for all VTA riders beginning May 4

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 16: Milton Clarke jr., a bus operator for the Miami Dade county Transportation & Public Works, poses for a picture as he wears a protective mask and gloves while on a transit bus on April 16, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Mr. Clark is one of many transit workers across America on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, helping to keep the nation’s population that relies on public transit moving. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Face coverings will be mandatory for all VTA riders beginning May 4, according to the Santa Clara County Health Officer’s extension of the shelter-in-place order.

Anyone boarding VTA vehicle must wear a face covering and continue to follow physical distancing requirements.

Bus and light rail operators are also required to wear face coverings while in their vehicles.

