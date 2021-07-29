Face coverings required while visiting city buildings in Foster City

Brenda Luntey, poses for a photo by a sign advising customers to wear face masks that is posted on the door of the San Francisco Deli in Redding, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Luntey, who owns the deli with her husband, who says she comes from a law enforcement family and is not a rule breaker, is openly violating the state’s order to close her restaurant to indoor dining. “I want people to understand we are not thumbing our nose at the government,”said Luntey, “I’m trying to keep my business alive. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (BCN) — Foster City officials announced they will be requiring everyone to wear face coverings indoors starting Thursday when visiting city-operated buildings.

The announcement is meant to align with recent federal and regional health recommendations that have recommended, but not yet required, masking when going into most indoor public spaces.

San Mateo County implemented a similar masking requirement earlier this week for everyone entering a county facility.

Foster City’s City Hall reopened to the public Monday for limited services available by appointment only during regular business hours. Other city services can be found online at https://www.fostercity.org/cityservices.

The city’s masking requirement only applies to city-operated facilities, not businesses or other employers in Foster City.