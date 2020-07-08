Live Now
Face mask ordinance updated in Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – With the continuing rise in coronavirus cases in Contra Costa County, the health department is reminding people to wear their face masks when indoors and when they can’t be more than 6 feet away from someone not in their household.

Businesses are told not to let anyone in who is not wearing a mask and to make sure all of their workers and volunteers also are wearing masks.

People who have health conditions that prevent them from wearing a mask that fits over the mouth and nose will be allowed to wear a plastic shield but at the bottom of the shield, they must have a cloth to prevent their droplets from possibly escaping from under the mask.

