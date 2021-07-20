Face masks are required again inside Contra Costa County courts

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Courts in Contra Costa County are following suggestions by Bay Area health officials to mask up once again – whether you’re vaccinated or not.

As the delta variant has shown to infect even those who are fully vaccinated, although in smaller numbers, the court system is taking the extra precaution by bringing back face mask enforcement inside buildings.

The change went into effect on Tuesday, July 20.

The court first allowed fully vaccinated people to forego the masks and social distancing on June 21, 2021, following state and local health guidance.

Although everyone now must wear face masks that cover the nose and mouth, social distancing still will not be required.

The Court also bans neck gaiters, masks with valves or other holes, bandanas, or face shields. Masks are available on-site for those who ask for one.