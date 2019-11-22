Facebook, Amazon expanding to East Bay opens job opportunities

FREMONT (KRON) – Companies are expanding in the Bay Area.

Both Facebook and Amazon are moving beyond Silicon Valley, and into the East Bay.

Construction crews are busy paving the way for change.

Facebook’s new mega campus is, which spans 1.3 millions square feet, expands to the East Bay.

The site will bring 20,000 jobs — with space for the Oculus team, Facebook’s virtual reality platform.

But this is not Silicon Valley, it’s Fremont, at the Ardenwood Industrial Complex, right by the Dumbarton Bridge.

“This is a great location because we are the gateway to the East Bay,” Fremont Vice Mayor Raj Salwan said.

Fremont is the 4th largest community in the Bay Area.

The home of Tesla, now going high tech.

Salwan said housing is more affordable in Fremont compared to Silicon Valley.

And Facebook felt pressure to position itself where its workers live.

“We have highly educated and diverse workforce,” Salwan said. “We have a lot of highly trained engineers in these kind of industries.”

Amazon is also expanding in the East Bay — to Livermore.

Moving into the old Circuit City distribution center off 580 between Vasco and Greenville.

The location advertised as “At the nexus of Bay Area talent and Central Valley Labor.”

The space is about 611,000 square feet.

The facility has been vacant for years, according to the city.

When it opens it will bring hundreds of jobs to the area.

Concerns about more traffic come with both additions.

For the new Facebook spot, the city knows congestion must be stopped before it starts.

“As long as we have the economic expansion continuing, lots of jobs increasing, we’re going to have traffic,” Salwan said. “What we’re trying to do is work with Facebook to try to make sure that they use shuttles and buses to reduce that car traffic.”

As the construction shows, now it seems tech companies are taking notice at what the East Bay has to offer.