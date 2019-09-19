Facebook bans plastic water bottles in new offices

SAN FRANCISCO (CNN) – Facebook doesn’t “like” single-use plastic water bottles.
The social media giant is installing water-filling stations for employees.
Wednesday’s announcement on the issue makes Facebook one of the largest companies to have a plastic ban.
This move comes as a way to lessen the amount of plastic usage.
A Facebook spokesman says this is “us thinking about sustainability goals.”
Last month, San Francisco International Airport began a ban on selling plastic water bottles.
Prior to that, it sold about four million of them annually.
Latest News Headlines:
- #StormArea51: Preps continue day before Area 51 Basecamp event
- Police responding to shots fired near San Jose State library
- Fremont man admits woman’s ethnicity was his motive for assaulting her
- ‘Blown equipment’ halts BART service between Richmond, North Berkeley
- Video: Man, woman assault nail salon owners after providing fake money