Facebook bans plastic water bottles in new offices

SAN FRANCISCO (CNN) – Facebook doesn’t “like” single-use plastic water bottles.

The social media giant is installing water-filling stations for employees.

Wednesday’s announcement on the issue makes Facebook one of the largest companies to have a plastic ban.

This move comes as a way to lessen the amount of plastic usage.

A Facebook spokesman says this is “us thinking about sustainability goals.”

Last month, San Francisco International Airport began a ban on selling plastic water bottles.

Prior to that, it sold about four million of them annually.

Latest News Headlines: