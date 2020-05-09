Facebook, Google to allow employees to work from home through the end of 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – For the rest of the year Facebook and other tech giants, including Google, are allowing many of their employees to work from home.

Facebook said that any employee who can do their work from home may continue to do so until the end of the year.

The social network will not reopen most of its offices until July 6, at the earliest. This could change.

This is a significant change from their first plan which allowed people to work remotely at least through May.

To protect workers, Facebook also canceled all in-person events through June of next year.

Now, most Google employees will also more than likely continue to work remotely through the rest of this year, according to the company’s CEO.

Google employees were also previously working from home until at least June 1.

It remains unconfirmed if other tech companies are going to follow these two companies, but they are certainly sending a message thought the industry about prioritizing employee safety.

