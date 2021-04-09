Facebook headquarters to open COVID-19 vaccinations

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KRON) — Facebook is converting a portion if its Bay Area headquarters into a COVID-19 vaccination site.

The company’s chief operating officer said they are focused on helping with the vaccine goal, especially for those in “underserved communities.”

“We’re also teaming up with the State of California and local nonprofits to support mobile vaccination clinics in four of the state’s hardest hit regions,” COO Sheryl Sandberg said in a Friday post.

Facebook teamed with Ravenswood Family Health Network to make the HQ vaccinations happen.

Last month, Facebook launched a new tool on its platforms to make it easier for users to find a COVID-19 vaccine near them. Although California has now opened the vaccine floodgates to most of its residents, just a month ago doses were limited and so were appointments.

“I’ve been so inspired seeing people use Facebook Groups to help the elderly sign up for vaccine appointments. I hope that everyone will get vaccinated once they’re eligible to protect themselves and their loved ones, so we can bring an end to the pandemic,” Sandberg said.

Next week, California will officially open vaccine eligibility to all adults who are at least 16 years and older – the vaccine is not approved for anyone younger than that at this time.

Several localities have already started vaccinating all adults, however.