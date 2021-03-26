Facebook sets reopening date for Bay Area offices

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KRON) – Facebook, Inc. will begin to reopen some of its Bay Area offices starting in May after more than a year of employees working from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bloomberg reports Facebook will begin by opening offices at 10% capacity in May, with its Menlo Park headquarters expecting to hit 50% capacity in early September.

Most Facebook employees have been working remotely since offices closed last March.

A spokesperson told Bloomberg that offices will require COVID safety protocols and safety measures such as face masks social distancing, and COVID-19 testing weekly in some cases.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said last year that he expects as many as 50% of Facebook’s employees will work remotely over the next 10 years.