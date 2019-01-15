Facebook to invest $300 million in local news initiatives
NEW YORK (AP) - Facebook says it is investing $300 million over the next three years in local news programs, partnerships and other initiatives.
The money will go toward reporting grants for local newsrooms, expanding Facebook's program to help local newsrooms with subscription business models and investing in nonprofits aimed at supporting local news.
The move comes at a difficult time for the news industry, which is facing falling profits and print readership.
Facebook, like Google, has also been partly blamed for the ongoing decline in newspapers' share of advertising dollars as people and advertisers have moved online.
Campbell Brown, Facebook's head of global news partnerships, acknowledges the company "can't uninvent the internet," but says it wants to work with publishers to help them succeed on and off the social network.
- ROOKIE OFFICER JUST TWO WEEKS INTO JOB SHOT, KILLED IN DAVIS
- KIDNAPPED TEEN JAYME CLOSS SAYS ABDUCTOR KILLED HER PARENTS
- GOFUNDME TO REFUND $20M IN DONATIONS MADE TO 'TRUMP WALL'
- 2 FEMALE ROOKIE OFFICERS SHOT, KILLED IN 2 DAYS
- TEEN DOES 'BIRD BOX CHALLENGE' WHILE DRIVING, ENDS POORLY
Bay Area News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Judge bars citizenship question from 2020 Census
- Antarctica is losing ice 6 times faster today than in 1980s
- VIDEO: New migrant caravan from Honduras heads to US
- Netflix raising prices for 58M US subscribers as costs rise
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.